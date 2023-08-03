Azerbaijani FM receives Senior Advisor of US State Department for Negotiations in Caucasus (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has received Senior Advisor of the US State Department for Negotiations in the Caucasus Louis Bono, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the situation in the region, the current state and prospects of negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed.

Bayramov noted that Armenia, contrary to its obligations, does not fully withdraw its armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, continues to make claims to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and prevents the opening of communications. All these facts do not serve peace and stability in the region.

Despite the groundlessness of the allegations that Azerbaijan allegedly holds the Armenian residents of Karabakh in a blockade and that the Lachin border checkpoint is "illegitimate", and also given Armenia's provocations on the Lachin road, Azerbaijan's proposal to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road to help the Armenian residents of Karabakh still remains.

Armenia's interference in the efforts of the Azerbaijani side to reintegrate the Armenian residents of Karabakh is unacceptable.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Bono visited the South Caucasus to express US support for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to discuss ways to achieve a lasting and dignified peace.

He plans to hold a meeting with key stakeholders to support the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process. He will visit both Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Bono will discuss the humanitarian conditions, rights, and security of the Armenian residents of Karabakh.

"We consistently adhere to the opinion that peace in the region should include these issues. We are ready to contribute to any process that brings peace and stability to the peoples of the South Caucasus," the US Embassy in Baku said in a statement.

Earlier, Bono visited the region on May 23–25.