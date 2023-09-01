Talks on delivery of food from Baku to Armenian residents in Khankendi continue - Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 1. Negotiations on delivery of a food cargo, which was sent from Baku for the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh and has been remaining on the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the fourth day, continue, General Secretary of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Jeyhun Mirzayev told Trend's Karabakh bureau.

He said that currently a response is expected.

"We'll share information regarding the outcome of the negotiations. We'll remain here until the food cargo we brought is delivered to the residents of Armenian origin in Khankendi," he added.

The delivery from the Azerbaijani side was supposed to be picked up by another truck, from the other side of the post of the Russian peacekeepers stationed in the area, however the criminal separatist regime created by Armenia in Khankendi, doesn't allow it to take on the cargo.

On August 29, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society sent 40 tons of flour to residents of Armenian origin living in Karabakh. The trucks are currently waiting at the post of Russian peacekeepers on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

An appeal was sent to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent with a request to create conditions for the delivery of food cargo to Khankendi.