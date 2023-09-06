Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan to improve medical examinations of conscripts, decree says

Politics Materials 6 September 2023
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on certain measures to improve medical examination of citizens called up for active military service, Trend reports.

According to the decree, from July 1, 2024, during the medical examination of citizens called up for active military service by district and city conscription commissions, the final medical examination of citizens for decision-making will be carried out by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan.

