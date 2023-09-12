Azerbaijani Defense Minister receives new commander of Russian peacekeepers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Commander of the Ground Forces of the Russian Federation Army General Oleg Salyukov presented the new commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed in Azerbaijan, Major General Kirill Kulakov, to the Defense Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on September 12, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

Welcoming the guests, Zakir Hasanov noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia is based on friendly relations and mutual trust.

Speaking about the operational situation in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, he emphasized that provocations committed by Armenian illegal armed groups have recently become more frequent.

In turn, Oleg Salyukov expressed gratitude for the warm reception, noting that Russia and Azerbaijan are strategic partners and the relations between the two countries are based on historical roots.