Baku holds 4th meeting of Prosecutors General of member-states of ECO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. On September 15, the 4th meeting of the Prosecutors General of the member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization, of which Azerbaijan has been a member since 1992 and has been chairing since 2023, was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization, the prosecutors general of Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, delegations headed by the Minister of Justice of Türkiye and the deputy prosecutor general of Turkmenistan, as well as the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Iran and the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the Economic Cooperation Organization Ali Alizadeh.

The Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev welcomed the guests and noted that the 4th meeting of the Prosecutors General of the member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization falls on the 100th anniversary of the architect and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, world-famous politician and national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, stressing that the great leader has always attached great importance to the country's relations with the Organization for Economic Cooperation. He noted that the Economic Cooperation Organization was one of the first organizations that Azerbaijan joined after the restoration of its independence.

In addition, ECO Deputy Secretary General Jandos Asanov, congratulating the participants of the 4th meeting of the Prosecutors General of the member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization, noted that Azerbaijan, as a country that always supports regional and international economic initiatives and makes a great contribution to this work, cooperates with the member countries in a number of priority areas, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, the environment, and crime control.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev informed the participants about the legal reforms carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and the achievements of the country in crime control.

Presentations were made on various topics, including the positive results achieved by countries in combating drug smuggling, cybercrime, and other crimes, as well as the topic of the digitalization of the prosecutor's office.

In general, organizational issues were considered at the event, and a protocol and a declaration on the results of the meeting were adopted.

A memorable photo was taken at the end of the meeting.