Azerbaijan amends law on "Precious Metals and Precious Stones"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The purchase and sale of gemstone jewelry totaling more than 15,000 manat ($8,823) in Azerbaijan will be carried out in a cashless manner, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendment to the law on "Precious Metals and Precious Stones", approved today by President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the law, payment for the purchase and sale of precious stones, precious metals, including gemstone jewelry, and cultural values totaling more than 15,000 manat ($8,823) will be carried out only in a cashless manner in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on "Cashless Settlements".