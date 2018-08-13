Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics: best moments (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

Trend:

The 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics have been held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Some 117 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport and AyUlduz clubs, Sports Olympic Center Sarhadchi, Republican Complex Sports School, Zirva Sports Club, including cities of Gusar and Ganja took part in the Championships.

Various contests and flash mobs were also organized as part of the entertainment program for the audience during the competitions.

Trend presents a selection of the most vivid and emotional photos of the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

