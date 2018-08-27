Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey creating Center for Nomadic Civilization

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey are creating the Center for Nomadic Civilization.

The relevant order of the Government of Kazakhstan was published by the Adilet Information System of Normative and Legal Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan (adilet.zan.kz).

The Center will be located in the city of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The Center aims to create mutual trust and cooperation between the Turkic-speaking nations and other states by developing sports, organizing sports events, promoting the heritage of each nation and state with traditions of Nomadic culture, and strengthening integration through sports.

The Center is headed by its President elected for a term of up to four years. The first president is to be appointed among the citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

The working languages of the Center are state/official languages of the sides, as well as English.

