Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is very strong: Pan-American Gymnastics Union president

3 December 2018 19:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Jani Babayeva, Sara Israfilbayova– Trend:

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is very strong both technically and economically, Naomi Valenzo, president of the Pan-American Gymnastics Union and member of the Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), told Trend.

“We appreciate the work the Federation has done, because not every federation can organize such events,” she said.

Valenzo went on to say that the Congress is going very well and many important issues have been addressed.

She stressed that one of the important issues was inclusion of parkour in the list of disciplines.

Speaking of President of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Farid Gayibov, she noted that he is doing a very good job.

“I want to take an opportunity and to congratulate him with this job, and for bringing the Congress to Baku,” Valenzo underlined.

Baku hosts the 82nd Congress of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), which kicked off on Dec. 3.

About 300 representatives from more than 115 countries are taking part in the Congress, which, according to the FIG Charter, is the highest body of the FIG.

