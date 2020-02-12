Azercell meets with Olympiad winners (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

Trend:

The choice of the majority of the country’s population and the leading operator of the local mobile market, “Azercell Telecom” LLC, always stands out with initiatives aimed at the personal and scientific development of youth.

Continuing the tradition in this regard, on February 12, the company held a meeting with Abutalib Namazov, Murad Eynizadeh, Aziz Huseynov, and Ibrahim Taghizade, who honorably represent our country at International Olympiad in Informatics. Vahid Mursaliyev, CEO of Azercell Telecom, Nigar Shikhlinskaya, Corporate Communications Section Manager, Fuad Garayev, head of the Department for Work with Talented Children of the Institute of Education, Gorkhmaz Mustafayev, specialist of the Institute of Education, Kanan Asgarli and Rashad Mammadov, trainers of the national team, congratulated the winners and wished them success in their future activities.

“Major achievements of our schoolchildren in international Olympiads during the last few years is a source of pride. I am very pleased that Azercell has also contributed to this achievement of our students. Our company always supports projects aimed at the development of education, human capital and the training of highly qualified personnel in the field of information technology, and plans to continue its activities in this direction in the future”, - said Vahid Mursaliyev at the meeting.

F. Garayev especially noted the joint work of the Institute of Education and Azercell to identify talented students in the field of informatics and expressed hope for the further achievements of the Azerbaijani team at the following international Olympiads. Also, the winners were rewarded with valuable gifts by Azercell.

It should be noted that our schoolchildren accomplished great success this year. Winning a gold medal in informatics at the 16th Zhautykov Olympiad which took place on January 8-15 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the 11th-grade student of the Lyceum in physics, mathematics, and computer science under the Ministry of Education Abutalib Namazov brought the first highest award in this subject to the country. The 11th-grade student of the same lyceum Murad Eynizadeh achieved a silver medal and the 10th-grade student of Ganja secondary school N15 Aziz Huseynov won a bronze medal at the Olympiad.

It is worth mentioning that, since 2017, Azercell in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, has been conducting special trainings for students preparing to take part in international Olympiad in order to support the development of their scientific potential.

