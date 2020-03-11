Patient with suspected coronavirus returned to Clinical Medical Center in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

By Samir Ali – Trend:

A person who was suspected of being infected with coronavirus and who was quarantined a day ago was returned to the Clinical Medical Center #1 in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, Trend reports on March 11 referring to the Center.

“Presently, this person is on quarantine in the Clinical Medical Center,” the statement said.

“One of the individuals on quarantine left the hospital without a doctor’s permission on March 10,” the statement said. “A team of doctors returned him to the Center, and he was told that he must not leave the hospital without permission.”

“Presently, there are six people in the ward,” the statement said. “Their medical check-up results are negative. They are not infected. At the end of quarantine, they will be discharged."

The information was previously disseminated by media outlets that one of the individuals suspected of being infected with coronavirus ran away from the Clinical Medical Center.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.

Until now, no deaths from the disease have been recorded in the country.

Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.