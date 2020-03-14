TABIB: WHO specialists visit Azerbaijan's clinics, laboratories (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 11:36)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 14

Trend:

WHO specialists visited Azerbaijan's clinic and laboratories, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) on March 14.

The WHO mission, which was in Azerbaijan to render support to the Government of Azerbaijan in connection with preventive and responsive measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), completed its work.

At a press conference dedicated to the results of the mission's work, the infection cases’ early detection was recommended as a priority to prevent the spread of coronavirus and optimize care about the patients.

As part of the five-day mission, WHO specialists visited clinics and laboratories in Azerbaijani cities and regions, and discussed a national plan for the detection and treatment of infected persons. The WHO delegation, together with the executive bodies, also worked to further develop the strategy to combat coronavirus.