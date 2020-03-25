Azercell supported selfless healthcare workers!

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25

Trend:

The mobile operator has refilled balance of doctors and healthcare personnel struggling with coronavirus.

Azercell Telecom LLC, the leading mobile operator of the country, has implemented next social responsibility initiative in the struggle against coronavirus (COVID-19)pandemic. This time, the company provided communication support to healthcare staff who selflessly fulfill their duties by risking their lives in the fight against coronavirus in various hospitals and quarantine centers. Thus, Azercell, making no distinction between its subscribers and the subscribers of the other two operators, uploaded AZN 50 to the balance of over 600 medical workers currently at service. The amount can be used for all services allowed by modern mobile communication (on-net / off-net / international calls, SMS, mobile internet). It is worth noting that the list of healthcare workers was submitted by the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TƏBİB) under the auspices of State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance.

Notably, the mobile operator allocated 2 million manats to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus, established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 19, 2020 to contribute to the preventive measures against COVID-19. Azercell is the first mobile operator, which has provided free calls to the Hotline service of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance (1542). At the same time, the company uploaded the amount of AZN 50 to the balance of active roaming subscribers who are currently in the countries with limited transport conditions with Azerbaijan.

Moreover, Azercell, in cooperation with “Regional Development” Public Union (RDPU), presented holiday gifts to 5728 low-income families. The project aimed to support the state's social isolation measures to prevent and combat the spread of coronavirus infection. Also, Azercell subscribers gained an opportunity to donate to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus via Mobile Payment.

Furthermore, the mobile operator offered its subscribers aged above 65 an opportunity to benefit from Azercell’s customer services without leaving home promises. Paid mobile customer services will be provided free of charge for this group of people. Thus, only in necessary cases, such as SIM-card replacement, the issues will be solved by visiting the premises of the citizens.

Azercell Telecom LLC intends to continue such initiatives to support our society further on.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az



