Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers approves resolution on toughening quarantine regime (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:14, July 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has approved a resolution on additional measures to toughen the special quarantine regime related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports.

According to the document, in accordance with Article 25 of the Law of Azerbaijan on Sanitary and Epidemiologic Wellbeing and Resolution of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers dated February 28, 2020 No. 73-1 on Rules for taking quarantine-organizational, preventive and other necessary measures in case of occurrence or threat of spread of infectious, parasitic and mass non-infectious diseases, the Cabinet of Ministers decides:

1. To make following amendments to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers dated June 19, 2020 No. 208 "On additional measures related to the tightening of the special quarantine regime in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and the Absheron district":

1.1. In the title and in clause 6.1, the words “and the Absheron district” shall be replaced by the words “Mingachevir, Goranboy, Goygol and the Absheron, Barda, Samukh, Siyazan, Shaki, Khachmaz districts”, and the word “July 5” with the word “July 20”;

1.2. In part 1, the words “and the Absheron district” shall be replaced with “Mingachevir, Goranboy, Goygol and the Absheron, Barda, Samukh, Siyazan, Shaki, Khachmaz districts”, and “July 5” with “July 20”;

1.3. Paragraph 1.1-1. shall be amended to read:

"1.1-1. It is forbidden to gather in groups of more than five people (except of close relatives, i.e. parents, grandparents, children, brothers and sisters) in public places throughout the country, including streets, boulevards, parks and other places";

1.4. In paragraph 1.10, the words "and the use of the E-Tabib mobile application" shall be removed and after the words "call center," the words "due to difficulties arising from the use of the E-Tabib mobile application in call center 8113 " shall be added.

2. To establish that due to the tightening of the special quarantine regime in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad, Mingachevir, Goranboy, Goygol and the Absheron, Barda, Samukh, Siyazan, Shaki, Khachmaz districts:

2.1. All public transport on weekends in the cities and districts where the special quarantine regime is being tightened shall be suspended on the following dates:

From 00:00 on 4 July, 2020 to 06:00 on 6 July, 2020;

From 00:00 on 11 July, 2020 to 06:00 on 13 July, 2020;

From 00:00 on 18 July, 2020 to 06:00 on 20 July, 2020

2.2. Passenger transportation on the Baku underground shall be suspended from 00:00 on July 4, 2020 to 06:00 on July 20, 2020.