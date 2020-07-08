Special strict quarantine regime introduced in 2 more Azerbaijani districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

Trend:

The special strict quarantine regime has been also introduced in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy and Goygol districts, Trend reports.

In this regard, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers amended its resolution "On additional measures to toughen the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad, Mingachevir, Goranboy and Goygol cities and Absheron, Barda, Samukh, Siyazan, Sheki and Khachmaz districts."

The decision takes effect from July 8.