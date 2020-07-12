Azerbaijan confirms 520 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 520 new COVID-19 cases, 486 patients have recovered and eight patients have died, Trend reports on July 12 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 24,041 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 15,093 patients have recovered, 306 people have died.

Currently, 8,642 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,878 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In total, 568,234 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.