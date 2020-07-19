517 people recover from coronavirus in Azerbaijan in 24 hours
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 388 new COVID-19 cases, 517 patients have recovered and five patients have died, Trend reports on July 19 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
To date, 27,521 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 18,967 patients have recovered, 354 people have died.
Currently, 8,200 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
Over the past day, 8,095 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.
In total, 627,881 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.
