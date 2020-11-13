Argentina's prosecutor general replies to Azerbaijani side's letter on foreign combatants in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.13

Trend:

The Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev sent an official letter to his Argentinean counterpart Eduardo Casal on October 4, 2020, in which he informed about the involvement of a large number of foreign combatants in hostilities against Azerbaijan by Armenia, Trend reports on Nov.13.

Aliyev also informed Casal about the commitment of terrorist acts against the civilian population by the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as the financing of terrorist activities by the military-political leadership of Armenia and the Armenian diasporas in many countries.

In the response letter dated October 29, 2020, the Argentinean prosecutor-general noted that the fight against terrorism and its financing is one of the priority issues of Argentina, and to strengthen it in this area, a specialized group has been set up within the General Prosecutor's Office - the Secretariat for Comprehensive Analysis of Terrorism (SAIT).

He pointed out that the issues of combating terrorism and its financing are under constant control, also expressing his confidence that the Prosecutor General's Office of Argentina will continue to successfully develop relations of close cooperation and friendly relations with the relevant authorities in Azerbaijan in all areas of activity.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.