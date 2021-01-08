Azerbaijan unveils number of apartments for IDPs transferred to Labor Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.8
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Some 4,700 apartments built for IDPs in 2020 were transferred to the balance of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population by the decision of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, said Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, Fuad Huseynov, Trend reports on Jan.8.
According to Huseynov, these are apartments in high-rise buildings and in new settlements.
He added that the housing complexes had been already built and are ready for use in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Samukh, and Lankaran.
