Azerbaijan appoints new coach for Women's Artistic Gymnastics national team

Society 21 January 2021 16:19 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Olga Barkalava, a Belarusian expert, has been appointed as the new Head Coach of the Azerbaijani Women's Artistic Gymnastics National Team, Trend reports referring to the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Thus, Barkalava has been coaching in Women's Artistic Gymnastics for 22 years. She was senior coach of the Belarusian National Team for the last 6 years.

After the appointment, Barkalava shared her impressions in the interview given to the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

"I was in the hall where the National Team is training. I met gymnasts,” Barkalava said. “There are all conditions for the development of gymnastics here. It is a very beautiful gym. I am very grateful for the trust shown to me and I will do my best to ensure that Azerbaijani women’s artistic gymnasts will have a competitive edge at the European and World arenas."

