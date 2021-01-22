Azerbaijan shows footage from Gargabazar village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated the video footage from Gargabazar village of Fuzuli district, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.
The footage:
Latest
Restrictions imposed by Kazakhstan on import of tomatoes from Azerbaijan - temporary, says Kazakh Ministry
Dostlug field as unique format of co-op in Caspian - another successful strategy of President Ilham Aliyev
Azernews newspaper reports ecological terror committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan during 30 years of occupation