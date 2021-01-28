Cafes, restaurants in Azerbaijan to work on weekends

Society 28 January 2021 11:26 (UTC+04:00)
Cafes, restaurants in Azerbaijan to work on weekends

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.28

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Catering facilities announced to be reopened from February 1, 2021, in Azerbaijan will also provide on-site services on weekends, Spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov told Trend on Jan.28.

According to Mammadov, there is no exact information about the work of public transport on weekends, and this will be announced later.

As earlier reported, in pursuance of the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers dated January 16, 2021, the local catering facilities, which since December 14 of last year provided their services online will resume their onsite services from 00:00 (GMT+4) on February 1.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenistan ready to start practical steps to create logistics center in Russia’s Astrakhan
Turkmenistan ready to start practical steps to create logistics center in Russia’s Astrakhan
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for bulldozer services
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for bulldozer services
Turkmenistan's Turkmenhimiya opens tender for purchase of urea-formaldehyde concentrate
Turkmenistan's Turkmenhimiya opens tender for purchase of urea-formaldehyde concentrate
Loading Bars
Latest
Uzbekistan to start preparation for mass vaccination against COVID-19 Uzbekistan 12:56
Georgia reports 723 new cases of coronavirus for Jan.28 Georgia 12:56
London Court of International Arbitration issue second arbitral award in favor of SOCAR Economy 12:55
SOCAR’s LNG cargo scheduled to arrive to Pakistan as contracted Oil&Gas 12:55
Azerbaijani wine products to be presented at int'l exhibition in China Business 12:53
Iran plans to export oil from Gulf of Oman Oil&Gas 12:52
Amount of loans issued to Iran's industrial and mining sectors announced Finance 12:51
India’s gift of 5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines reaches Sri Lanka Other News 12:25
Rector Elmar Gasimov holds online meeting with Presidential Scholars (PHOTO) Society 12:23
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan.28 Finance 12:21
Non-cash transactions exceed cash turnover for first time in Azerbaijan - ABA's president Finance 12:20
Azerbaijan nearly doubles seafood exports Business 12:20
Uzbekistan to increase tax on production and sale of oil products Oil&Gas 12:12
Growth of imports of dairy products in 2020 continues in Georgia Business 12:11
Turkmenistan ready to start practical steps to create logistics center in Russia’s Astrakhan Business 12:10
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for bulldozer services Tenders 12:09
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to grow Finance 11:41
Kazakhstan, Switzerland see trade volume decrease amid COVID-19 Business 11:40
Turkmenistan's Turkmenhimiya opens tender for purchase of urea-formaldehyde concentrate Tenders 11:39
Azerbaijan reveals data on population's bank deposits countrywide Finance 11:39
Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce eyes Israel, India, UAE business opportunities Other News 11:30
Uzbekistan to launch number of plants for natural facing stones production Construction 11:28
Cafes, restaurants in Azerbaijan to work on weekends Society 11:26
Kazakhstan eyes measures for livestock breeding market dev't within EAEU Business 11:16
Burj Khalifa lights up with tricolour to celebrate India's 72nd Republic Day Other News 11:16
IMF projects Indian economy to be fastest-growing next financial year Other News 11:14
Kazakhstan’s subsidiary bank operating in Uzbekistan increases its total assets Finance 11:11
Nepal begins nationwide inoculation drive against COVID-19 Other News 11:10
Telephonic Conversation between National Security Adviser and Mr. Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor of U.S.A Other News 11:10
Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World's No.1 car seller in 2020 Other News 11:09
Azerbaijan's electronic government portal registers more users in 2020 ICT 11:08
Turkmen company exceeds salt extraction plan Business 11:07
Final results of market test to double TAP’s capacity due in October Oil&Gas 10:47
Iranian currency rates for January 28 Finance 10:42
Azerbaijan's Parliament to approve new document on visas between Azerbaijan and Turkey Politics 10:42
TAP will also be able to transport hydrogen in future – managing director Oil&Gas 10:41
Deposits value denominated in national currency surges in Kazakhstan Finance 10:40
Russian Aeroflot announces cancelation of regular flights to Azerbaijan Economy 10:33
Azerbaijan extends date of implementing amendment on new construction requirement Economy 10:33
Azerbaijan releases footage of Kalbajar's Alybayli village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:30
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for January 28 Uzbekistan 10:28
No virus detected in Azerbaijan's tomatoes export in 2020 - Food Safety Agency Business 10:25
2021 total liquids demand to be higher than 2020 annual level Oil&Gas 10:17
Kazakhstan boosts imports from Portugal despite COVID-19 Business 10:15
Azerbaijani-Uzbek trade turnover grows in 2020 despite pandemic Business 10:14
Turkmen company exceeds salt extraction plan Business 10:08
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture to opens buy to buy spares Tenders 10:08
Oil falls on demand fears, strengthening dollar Oil&Gas 10:06
Subsidiary of KazMunayGas to buy electrodes via tender Tenders 10:06
OPEC+ compliance could wane with oil demand recovery Oil&Gas 09:55
Land plots in Baku drop in price Business 09:54
Russian Gazprombank talks factors for revising S&P rating on Azerbaijan to 'positive' Finance 09:53
Germany will continue its close regional cooperation with Azerbaijan - Federal Foreign Office Politics 09:44
Germany intends to increase co-op with Azerbaijan in renewable energy - Federal Foreign Office Oil&Gas 09:40
Apple says new privacy notifications to roll out in 'early spring' US 09:27
Iran seeks to eliminate USD in trade with Eurasian Economic Union Business 09:07
New carpet factory to open in Azerbaijan Economy 09:07
NASA's Perseverance rover to land on Mars next month US 09:00
Iran ready to help Kenya on knowledge-based companies Economy 08:51
Georgian border police receives troop carriers, fuel trucks, off-road vehicles from US Transport 08:28
Kyrgyz citizens legally working in Turkey to be able to receive pensions and benefits there Turkey 08:21
1,413 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs Kazakhstan 08:18
Saudi flagship investment forum calls for excellent credit solutions to global debt problems Finance 07:53
Italy decreases import of petroleum oils from Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 07:01
EU demands AstraZeneca plan to break vaccine deadlock Europe 06:25
Tesla profit, foggy outlook on 2021 deliveries disappoint Wall Street Finance 05:40
Inflation converges to targeted value at end of 2020 in Georgia Business 05:01
Chile approves emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Other News 04:19
UK PM Johnson heads to Scotland amid fears of break up of UK Europe 03:31
Europe lifts safety ban on Boeing 737 MAX jet Transport 02:22
Mexico's richest man Carlos Slim hospitalized with COVID-19 Other News 01:36
Biden administration temporarily holds some U.S. weapons exports Business 00:43
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Uzbekistan despite COVID-19 Business 27 January 23:57
Footage of cemetery destroyed by the Armenians in Azerbaijani village of Saray, Gubadly region (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 27 January 23:02
President Aliyev congratulates re-elected President of Portugal Politics 27 January 23:02
Turkey registers more than 7 400 new coronavirus cases Turkey 27 January 22:54
Russian bank in talks with Iran to boost currency exchanges Finance 27 January 22:32
Dressing rooms to work, exchange of goods to be allowed in shopping malls starting February 1 Business 27 January 22:06
EBRD to oversee more SMEs support programs in Kazakhstan in 2021 Business 27 January 21:56
Trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Ecuador expanding Economy 27 January 21:50
German gov't lowers economic forecast for 2021 to 3 pct Economy 27 January 21:22
Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan MoU boosts relevancy of Trans-Caspian gas pipeline Economy 27 January 21:04
Armenia’s Metsamor nuclear plant poses potential threat to region – ombudsman Politics 27 January 20:37
Azerbaijan eliminating damage caused by Armenia in Fuzuli, Aghdam – Trend TV Society 27 January 20:08
Azerbaijani State Oil Company to enter new stage of development - minister Economy 27 January 19:25
Meeting of trilateral group on Nagorno-Karabakh region may be held soon - Russian MFA Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 January 19:09
Azerbaijan restoring houses destroyed as a result of Armenia’s aggression in Ganja (PHOTO) Society 27 January 18:40
Liberating Azerbaijani territories formed new regional reality - Turkish Security Council Politics 27 January 18:17
Azerbaijan releases footage of Fuzuli district's Khalafsha village (PHOTOVIDEO) Politics 27 January 18:14
Azerbaijan electricity provider opens tender to attract various services Tenders 27 January 18:06
Depreciation of Georgian REER associates with domestic export goods gaining competitiveness Business 27 January 17:59
Kazakhstan's entrepreneurship dev't fund to unite efforts with WB in SMEs support Business 27 January 17:58
Work on increasing level of drinking water supply to Uzbek regions continues Uzbekistan 27 January 17:58
Coty to consolidate fragrance manufacturing operations, close Cologne factory Europe 27 January 17:56
US companies ready to take part in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO) Economy 27 January 17:55
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company to opens tenders buy spares for vehicles Tenders 27 January 17:53
Turkish low-cost airline eyes to link countries of religious tourism with Uzbekistan Tourism 27 January 17:52
Eurasian Development Bank setting up top priorities for this year’s strategic period Business 27 January 17:41
Georgia sees recovery in remittance inflows Finance 27 January 17:40
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at foreign exchange auction to stabilize lari Finance 27 January 17:38
All news