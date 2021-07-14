Azerbaijani ministry talks including citizens contraindicated to COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Azerbaijan is considering to include citizens, who are contraindicated to COVID-19 vaccine, into a single system, the Ministry of Health, State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance and Union for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) said in a joint statement, Trend reports on July 14.

The statement said the inclusion of the mentioned persons into the system's database will be determined upon a special commission's conclusion.

In the coming days the public will be informed on the mentioned issues, added the statement.