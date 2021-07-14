Azerbaijani ministry talks including citizens contraindicated to COVID-19 vaccine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14
By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:
Azerbaijan is considering to include citizens, who are contraindicated to COVID-19 vaccine, into a single system, the Ministry of Health, State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance and Union for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) said in a joint statement, Trend reports on July 14.
The statement said the inclusion of the mentioned persons into the system's database will be determined upon a special commission's conclusion.
In the coming days the public will be informed on the mentioned issues, added the statement.
Latest
Azerbaijan resolving employment issues of war participants and private sector responds positively to appeals - President Aliyev
State provided 10 thousand families of martyrs and veterans with apartments, private houses - President Aliyev
Baku court announces data of next trial over Armenians accused of espionage against Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Brotherhood ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan are further strengthened with Shusha Declaration - Turkish FM
Azerbaijan made voluntary financial contributions to World Health Organization in amount of $10 million - President Aliyev
Return of hundreds of thousands of IDPs to their homeland in dignity and safety is, among others, our key priority - Azerbaijani president
Historic “Bandung principles” fully coincide with Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities - President Aliyev