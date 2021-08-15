Azerbaijan confirms 2,993 more COVID-19 cases, 646 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,993 new COVID-19 cases, 646 patients have recovered, and 15 patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.15 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 368,002 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 338,925 of them have recovered, and 5,153 people have died. Currently, 23,924 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,376 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,210,440 tests have been conducted so far.