Azerbaijan creates single online portal on its soldiers, civilians killed in Karabakh conflict (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Information on Azerbaijani martyrs and civilians killed during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh conflict will be systematized in Azerbaijan, Saadat Yusifova, deputy head of the department for work with NGOs and communications under the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, said at the presentation of the “Yaddash” ("Memory") book and the Memorial.az web-portal, Trend reports on Sept.28.

According to Yusifova, various media and information resources publish unsystematic information about the martyrs of the 2020 second Karabakh war.

"The Memorial.az web-portal was created to eliminate these unsystematic cases, apply a systematic approach to the formation of historical memory, to unite detailed data about each of our heroes under a single electronic resource, and to better familiarize the public with information about them,” she noted.

“In the near future, it’s planned to increase the functionality and coverage of the web-portal, systematize information about all the the martyrs and civilians who died during the conflict," Yusifova said.

She stressed that the issue of social protection of members of families of martyrs and participants in the war is in the center of constant attention of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

"The work of this portal will be done in close cooperation with members of the families of martyrs," Yusifova said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.