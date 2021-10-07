Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Pakistani counterpart
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on October 7, Trend reports.
The letter says:
"Dear Mr. President,
I am extremely saddened by the news of numerous human casualties and destruction as a result of the strong earthquake that occurred in the province of Baluchistan in your country.
In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I express deep condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the victims, the brotherly people of Pakistan, I wish the wounded to be healed and the consequences of the earthquake to be eliminated as soon as possible.
May Allah rest their souls in peace!"
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Important changes taking place in minds of Azerbaijani youth amid achievements in political, socio-economic spheres – Farid Gayibov
Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company's sale statistics at Iran's Energy Exchange for (March 21-April 20, 2021)
Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly reduces risk of complications for those over 60 - Azerbaijan's TABIB
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Euronews TV on October 7, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by CNN-Turk TV on October 7, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan avoided serious consequences of Delta wave due to high vaccination level - Renaissance Capital