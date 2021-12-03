Demining of water basins in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli, Aghdam underway - ministry
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3
Trend:
Water basins located in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli and Aghdam districts liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] are cleared of mines, the commander of the "N" military unit of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Colonel Abulfaz Suleymanov told Trend on Dec. 3.
According to Suleymanov, it’s very important to demine the basins.
"It’s necessary to create conditions for our citizens to comfortably conduct agricultural activities after their return [to the liberated areas]," he stressed.
