Azerbaijan confirms 1,394 more COVID-19 cases, 1,791 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,394 new COVID-19 cases, 1,791 patients have recovered, and 20 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 596,388 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 564,577 of them have recovered, and 7,967 people have died. Currently, 23,844 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,503 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,602,773 tests have been conducted so far.
