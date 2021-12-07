Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.7
Trend:
Some 35,926 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 7, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 4,572 citizens, the second dose – 4,617 citizens and the booster dose – 26,737 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 10,739,068 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,103,256 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,597,903 people - the second dose and 1,037,909 people booster dose.
