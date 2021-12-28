Azerbaijan completes reconstruction of Ganja-Kalbajar-Lachin highway section (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads reconstructed a 38-kilometer-Ganja-Toganali (Goygol-Maralgol) section of the Ganja-Kalbajar-Lachin highway in two stages, Trend reports citing the State Agency.

“At the first stage, a 16.5-kilometer-Ganja-Yeni Zod section of this highway was reconstructed,” the message said. “At the second stage, a 21.5 kilometer-Yeni Zod-Goygol-Maralgol section was reconstructed.”

“A 30-meter bridge has been overhauled on the highway,” the message said. “The traffic signs, information boards were installed on the highway, road markings were used as part of the last stage of the project.”