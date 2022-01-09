Azerbaijan confirms 555 more COVID-19 cases, 507 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 555 new COVID-19 cases, 507 patients have recovered, and 8 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 621,234 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 605,561 of them have recovered, and 8,445 people have died. Currently, 7,228 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,395 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,943,023 tests have been conducted so far.
