Azerbaijan changes amounts of official salaries of non-state employees of state structures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The changes have been made to the decision of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers "On the regulation of certain issues of public service", Trend reports on Jan. 17.

The corresponding decision was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

So, the monthly salaries of non-state employees working in state structures, namely, street cleaners, gardeners, security guards, bakers, etc. have been set since January 1, 2022 in the following amounts:

- in state structures of the highest category - 370 manat ($217);

- in state structures of the first category - 355 manat ($208);

- in state structures of second and third categories - 335 manat ($197);

- in state structures of fourth and fifth categories - 315 manat ($185).