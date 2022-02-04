No need to close schools in Azerbaijan due to COVID-19 pandemic - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

There is no need to close schools in Azerbaijan due to COVID-19 pandemic, Elnur Aliyev, head of the Administration and Management of General Education Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education, said, Trend reports.

“Nine schools and 299 classes in Azerbaijan switched to working remotely,” Aliyev added. “The latest statistics shows an increase in coronavirus cases compared to the previous months. The situation is under control and there is no need to close schools.”