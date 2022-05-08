Azerbaijan confirms 12 more COVID-19 cases, 13 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Azerbaijan has detected 12 new COVID-19 cases, 13 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,630 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,862 of them have recovered, and 9,709 people have died. Currently, 59 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,493 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,834,816 tests have been conducted so far.