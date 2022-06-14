Huawei to open research lab in Azerbaijan during new academic year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Huawei will open a research laboratory in Azerbaijan in the new academic year, Minister of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said during a meeting with local IT entrepreneurs, Trend reports.

According to Nabiyev, ministry encourages the opening of such laboratories at country's universities.

A total of 600 highly qualified IT specialists will be trained in Azerbaijan under the state order in 2022. It is planned to train about 1,000 IT specialists in the sphere of cybersecurity abroad in the next three years, within the framework of international cooperation.

Such centers for training IT specialists as Code Academy, Tech Academy and some others have been created in Azerbaijan.