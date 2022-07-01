Azerbaijan confirms 29 more COVID-19 cases, 15 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Azerbaijan has detected 29 new COVID-19 cases, 15 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,302 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,383 of them have recovered, and 9,717 people have died. Currently, 202 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,653 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,966,738 tests have been conducted so far.