Political analyst warns on sharing sensitive data on Azerbaijani army

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Misusing ample opportunities of media is unacceptable, Editor-in-Chief of the Baki Xeber (Baku News) newspaper, political analyst Aydin Guliyev said at the Press Council's event on July 28, Trend reports.

According to him, the Azerbaijani media played a significant role during the second Karabakh war.

“Even though the second Karabakh war has ended, the media war still continues. Therefore, no one should forget about responsibility," he said. "Before sharing anything about the army or other sensitive issues, it's important to fact-check things. Some people, looking for fame, are likely to leak some information which may not even be true. It's important to be careful with such issues."