Memorial evening to be held dedicated to 80th anniversary of Muslim Magomayev (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. A memorial evening will be held dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the world-famous opera and pop singer, composer, and people's artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan Muslim Magomayev, Trend reports via Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The anniversary event, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, will be held at the Green Theater Concert Complex in Baku.

The event will be attended by people's artists of Azerbaijan - Azer Zeynalov, Dinara Aliyeva, Elchin Azizov, EMIN, Samir Jafarov, Honored Artist Azer Rza, People's Artist of the Republic of Bashkortostan Askar Abdrazakov, People's Artists of Georgia Nani Bregvadze, Vakhtang Kikabidze, Italian tenor, world-famous singer Alessandro Safina, soloist of the Nuremberg Opera House, laureate of the first international Muslim Magomayev Vocal Competition Javid Samedov, Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Yana Melikayeva and other performers. The anniversary evening will feature works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased on the website iticket.az and at the box office.

Muslim Magomayev was born on August 17, 1942, in Baku. He first appeared on stage at the age of 14. In the 1960s and 1970s, the fame of the talented performer had already spread all over the world. At that time, he was a soloist at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and had an internship at the world-famous La Scala Theater in Italy. He was awarded the title of People's Artist of the USSR at the age of 31. There were about 600 works in his repertoire. Muslim Magomayev is also the author of beautiful songs. And the majestic song "Azerbaijan", written in the words of the national poet Nabi Khazri, is one of the most beautiful works dedicated to Azerbaijan. Muslim Magomayev's achievements in the development of Azerbaijani national musical culture have always been highly appreciated, he was awarded the highest awards of independent Azerbaijan – the Orders of 'Shohrat' and 'Istiglal'.