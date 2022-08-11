Azerbaijani athletes have great potential to achieve further positive results at V Islamic Solidarity Games - Farid Gayibov

KONYA, Turkiye, August 11. Azerbaijani athletes have a great potential to achieve further positive results at the V Islamic Solidarity Games in the Turkish city of Konya, Azerbaijan's Minister of Sports and Youth Farid Gayibov told reporters on Aug.11, Trend reports.

The minister pointed out that Azerbaijani athletes have come a long way to achieve today's results.

“Our athletes are taking part in competitions in 22 sports, which are held at 14 sports facilities in the city of Konya. Our ministry is grateful to the sports federations of Azerbaijan, which have been together with the athletes in overcoming the challenges,” the minister said.

The 5th Islamic Solidarity Games are being held in the Turkish city of Konya. The competition will last until August 18.