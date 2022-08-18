Young people will start their own businesses with support of Bakcell

Bakcell has supported yet another project aimed at increasing the level of employment and entrepreneurial skills among young people living under the care of the SOS Children's Villages Azerbaijan Association. The main objective of the project is to help young people deprived of parental care integrate into the labor market by improving their social entrepreneurship skills.

The project participants, divided into 6 teams, took part in trainings and seminars on such topics as Teambuilding, UN Sustainable Development Goals and Youth Participation.

Also, within the frames of the project, the participants were given the opportunity to improve their knowledge and skills in the field of social entrepreneurship. For this purpose, a 5-day camp on the topic of “Social entrepreneurship and business building” was held in the Gusar region. At the next stage, young people, with the support of mentors, will prepare and present their business projects to the jury. The most successful social entrepreneurship projects will receive financial support for implementation.

It should be noted that since 2009 Bakcell has been supporting children and youth from low-income families, and children deprived of parental care, within the frames of cooperation with the SOS Children's Villages Azerbaijan association. The “Start and improve your business” project, implemented jointly with the association, became the winner of the Azerbaijan’s “National CSR award 2018″ in the “Project of the Year to Support Young Entrepreneurs” nomination. The project was aimed at implementing the business ideas of young people living under the patronage of the association and graduates of other boarding schools in the country.