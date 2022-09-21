Construction of Azerbaijan's Toghanali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway, Murovdag tunnel continues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The Toghanali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway with a length of 82 kilometers is among the important road infrastructure projects implemented in the Karabakh and East Zangazur Economic Regions under the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

According to the project, out of the total length of the highway, linking Goygol and Kalbajar districts, 56 kilometers came at the Toghanali-Kalbajar section, while 26 kilometers – at the Kalbajar-Istisu section.

Will be updated