BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. People's writer Anar (Rzayev) once again elected Chairman of the Azerbaijani Union of Writers, Trend reports on October 26.

The XIII Congress of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers was held today.

As part of the congress held at the Academic National Drama Theatre, elections were held for the position of the Chairman of the Union.

It should be noted that Anar has been the chairman of the Writers' Union since 1987.