I dream of performing at National Gymnastics Arena more often - prizewinner of International "Ojag Cup"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. My dream is to perform at the National Gymnastics Arena more often, silver medalist of the 1st International "Ojag Cup" in Rhythmic Gymnastics, a young athlete Olga Sulkhayeva, told Trend on Saturday.

The athlete took second place in the exercise program without equipment among the participants of the tournament born in 2016.

"The is the first time I have stepped on the mat at the National Gymnastics Arena. The hall is very large, beautiful, with a lot of spectators. All this creates a pleasant atmosphere, and the thrill before the competition disappears," she said.

The six-year-old gymnast said that after the performance she received praise from her coach.

"The coach says I did well. She urges me to do more and not to stop there in order to achieve great success in gymnastics in the future," she added.

On November 25-27, the Ojaq Sports Club holds the First International “Ojaq Cup” in Rhythmic Gymnastics. The athletes representing 13 countries, including 200 Azerbaijani gymnasts, take part in the competitions. Among participants are young gymnasts born in 2007-2016, who perform both in the individual program and in group exercises.