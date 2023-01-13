Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan approves procedure for ensuring children’s safe access to education, social services in emergency situations

Society Materials 13 January 2023 19:19 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan approves procedure for ensuring children’s safe access to education, social services in emergency situations

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has adopted a resolution approving the "Procedure for ensuring children’s safe and equal access to education, social, and other services in emergency situations, during a pandemic, and other similar special situations", Trend reports.

This document has been approved to ensure the implementation of subparagraph 5.1.5 of the "Action Plan of the Strategy for Children for 2020-2025", approved by Presidential Decree No. 2306 of November 27, 2020.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more