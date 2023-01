BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The fare for intercity buses has been increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This decision was made at today's meeting of the Tariff Council.

After the discussions, the upper limit of the fare for intercity buses has been set at 3 gapiks per 1 kilometer (the previous fare was 2.4 gapiks).

The decision comes into force on February 3, 2023.