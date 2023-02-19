Final day of Trampoline World Cup starts in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The final day of the Trampoline World Cup competitions has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the program of the competition, men will perform first with individual programs in the semi-finals.

Then, men and women will demonstrate individual programs and synchronized jumps. The performances of the finalists will begin at 14:20.

In the finals of the individual program for women, Azerbaijan will be represented by gymnast Seljan Makhsudova.

On February 18-19, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts the Trampoline World Cup. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries of the world participate in the competition. Gymnasts present individual and synchronous programs.

According to the results of the competition, winners and prize-winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. In addition, the highest scoring participants will be awarded the AGF Trophy.