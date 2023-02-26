Azerbaijani people honor memory of Khojaly genocide victims (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Azerbaijani people are visiting "The Cry of the Mother" monument erected in the Khatai district of Baku in memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide on February 26, Trend reports.

Most of the visitors are expressing confidence that the Armenian fascists, organizers and perpetrators of the Khojaly genocide, will be brought to justice and punished.

The ceremony, during which the Azerbaijani people are honoring the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide, is also aimed at informing the international community about this monstrous crime against humanity and shows that the Azerbaijani people will never forget this tragedy.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military formations, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment stationed in Khankendi, committed genocide against the population of the city of Khojaly.

As a result of this bloody massacre, 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people were killed, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.