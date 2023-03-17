Azerbaijan completes appointment of social payments for families of martyrs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. A total of 122,000 people were provided with 264,000 social support measures in the post-war period in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the reports of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers on its activities in 2022.

It was noted that a total of 16,011 social payments were made to 8,018 family members of 3,037 martyrs and 86 civilians who became martyrs during the Second Karabakh War.

"Appointments of social payments to family members of all civilian martyrs have been completed. As many as 7,416 social payments have been assigned to 3,708 disabled war veterans. Furthermore, 4,500 apartments have been provided to families of martyrs, disabled war veterans, and vulnerable populations," the statement said.

The Azerbaijani Parliament is holding a meeting for the discussion of the report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2022. The meeting is attended by Prime Minister Ali Asadov and members of the government.