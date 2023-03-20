Azerbaijan talks participation of its weightlifters in European Championship in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. The Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation has clarified the issue of participation of Azerbaijani athletes in the European Championships to be held in Armenia, Trend reports via the federation.

According to the federation, information about the participation of Azerbaijani team in the European Championships of a classification nature has been previously sent through the online application system of the European Weightlifting Federation.

"The final confirmation of participation will need to be submitted through the system before April 11. It is just necessary to establish contacts to comply with and ensure the rules of procedure. However, this process hasn’t yet begun. As more information becomes available, the public will be informed," the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation explained.

The competition will be held on April 15-23, 2023.