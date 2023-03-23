Azerbaijan confirms 19 more COVID-19 cases, 47 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Azerbaijan has detected 19 new COVID-19 cases, and 47 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 829,303 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 819,969 of them have recovered, and 10,153 people have died. Currently, 181 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 440 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,551,235 tests have been conducted so far.